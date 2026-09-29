September 29, 2026 8:43 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: PM Modi hails Neeru, women’s trap team on gold-silver wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Neeru, women’s trap team on gold-silver wins in shooting competitions at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Neeru Dhanda and the women’s trap team after the Indian shooter scripted history by winning gold in the women’s trap event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Neeru produced a composed performance in the final to finish on top with 28 hits, securing India’s first individual women’s gold in trap at the Asian Games, according to the Prime Minister’s post.

“Neeru Dhanda has given India a historic moment to celebrate! Congratulations to her on becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Gold in Trap at the Asian Games. Her exceptional accuracy and composure have brought immense pride to the nation. This achievement will encourage many more young sportspersons to take up shooting and aim for the highest honours,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The trio of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer won the silver medal in the women’s trap team event, adding another medal to the country’s rising tally in the discipline.

The Indian team shot a combined score of 328 after three days of the 125-shot qualification round, fending off the challenge of Kuwait for the silver. China clinched the gold with an aggregate of 346, while Kuwait bagged bronze with 325 here at Aichi Pref. General Shooting Gallery.

Aashima and Manisha missed out on the final after scoring 106 and 104 to finish 11th and 16th, and 23rd, respectively.

“Congratulations to Manisha Keer, Neeru and Aashima Ahlawat on winning the Silver medal in the Women’s Trap Team event at the Asian Games. It was a commendable display of precision, focus and teamwork. May the entire team continue to excel and bring more laurels to India,” PM Modi added.

The 26-year-old shooter had entered the final after topping the qualification round with 118 hits. She then negotiated a tense final to emerge with the gold, holding her nerve during the decisive stages of the competition. China’s Sun Yunong finished second with 26 hits, while Kuwait’s Hajar Abdulmalik took the bronze with 21.

--IANS

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