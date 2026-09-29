Asian Games: Prez Murmu hails Narender, Gulveer on bronze medal wins

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday congratulated boxer Narender Berwal and distance runner Gulveer Singh for winning bronze medals at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, praising their performances and perseverance on the continental stage.

Narender secured the bronze in the men’s +90kg boxing event after his semifinal run came to an end with a 0-5 unanimous-decision defeat to Kazakhstan’s world champion Oralbay. The Indian boxer competed strongly but was unable to overturn the Kazakh’s advantage as Oralbay controlled the bout with his punching and defensive work.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Narender Berwal on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s +90kg Boxing event at the Asian Games 2026. Your determined performance in the ring has brought glory to the nation and added another proud achievement to Indian boxing. My best wishes for many more successes in your sporting journey,” the President wrote on X.

Narender’s medal adds to his bronze from the +92kg category at the previous Asian Games. His run in Nagoya also came as India secured another medal in boxing, with Parveen Hooda advancing to the final of the women’s 65kg event after defeating China’s Li Shu 5-0.

President Murmu also congratulated Gulveer after the Indian distance runner completed an impressive three-medal campaign by winning bronze in the men’s 5000m.

Gulveer clocked 13:32.75 to finish third behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew (13:30.79) and Japan’s Yamaguchi Tomonori (13:31.43). The podium finish followed his silver medals in the 10,000m and 1500m earlier in the Games.

“I once again extend my congratulations to Gulveer Singh on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 5000 Metres at the Asian Games 2026 and completing a memorable medal haul. Standing on the podium in three different distance events at one edition of the Games reflects exceptional endurance, determination and consistency. My best wishes to you for many more such achievements,” she added.

Gulveer’s three-medal haul made him the first Indian athlete in 40 years to win three medals at a single edition of the Asian Games, since P.T. Usha’s four-medal performance at the 1986 Seoul Games.

His latest bronze capped a memorable campaign in which he became the first Indian to win two Asian Games medals in the 10,000m, following his bronze at Hangzhou in 2023.

--IANS

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