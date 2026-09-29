'Kaali Kheti' starring Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar to release in cinemas on October 23

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘Kaali Kheti’, which stars veteran actor Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar is set to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

The film is a rural horror film, and also stars Neha Sargam. The makers have officially announced the film’s release date on Tuesday, and unveiled its poster, offering audiences a haunting glimpse into its eerie world. The poster captures the ominous atmosphere of the film while keeping its central mystery under wraps.

The film is written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and is set against a rural backdrop and explores a world where family, legacy and buried truths come together to create an unsettling tale of fear.

Talking about the film, director Haris Imtiyaz Khan said, “For me ‘Kaali Kheti’ is about examining agriculture through the lens of horror. Something I hadn't seen before. Something that felt fresh, exciting and also deeply disturbing. The film is mirror to society, only the reflection exists in a scary and fantastical world”.

He further mentioned, “Sometimes this world doesn't make sense but always feels strangely familiar. Perhaps that is the true horror”.

The film is produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff has been in the industry for over 4 decades, and has always stayed closer to his roots. Recently, he opened up about his late father’s remarkable prediction about his future during the grand finale of the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ season 5, where the actor graced the show as a special guest.

Recalling his father’s quiet personality and the prediction he made about his career, Jackie shared that his father had told him that he would become an actor at a time when he had not even considered entering the film industry.

Recounting the memorable moment, Jackie said in Hindi, "Speaking about my father, he wasn’t someone who spoke much. He was very focused on his work, and he had some very good clients. In fact, my father had predicted my future as well. After I passed 11th grade, I thought I wouldn’t be able to afford to waste my father’s money on a full college education. So I told him that I wouldn’t go to college and that I would find a job somewhere”.

“That’s when my father told me, ‘Son, you will become an actor’. He had told me that, and his astrological prediction turned out to be absolutely accurate in my case”, he added.

--IANS

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