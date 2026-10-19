Punjab FC look to build on winning start as Mumbai City seek ISL response

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Punjab FC will look to maintain their early momentum when they host Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday, while the Islanders will be eager to register their first points of the MG Indian Super League 2026-27 season after suffering an opening-day setback.

Punjab made a dramatic start to their campaign, with Raphael Messi Bouli scoring in the opening minute and striking again in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory over Odisha FC. The result handed head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis three points in his first match in charge, but the Greek tactician has warned against reading too much into the opening result.

“There is no advantage for any team,” Dermitzakis said, emphasising that teams are still working towards establishing their identity at this stage of the season. He also acknowledged the challenge posed by Mumbai City, who will be determined to respond after losing 2-1 to Churchill Brothers SC.

With three consecutive away league fixtures awaiting Punjab after Monday’s contest, the hosts will be keen to make home advantage count. However, a short turnaround between matches has limited their preparation time, making discipline and efficient recovery crucial.

Mumbai City, meanwhile, will aim to address the shortcomings that cost them points in their opening fixture. Despite creating opportunities early against Churchill Brothers, the Islanders struggled to convert their possession into goals before conceding twice in the second half.

Head coach Manolo Marquez remains confident that his side can recover from the disappointment, stressing that the outcome of an opening match need not dictate the course of an entire campaign.

“It’s not how you start, it’s always how you finish the season,” Marquez said.

Defender Carlos Delgado expects a closely contested encounter and believes Mumbai must be sharper in the decisive moments. Having watched Punjab overcome Odisha, he highlighted the hosts’ attacking threat and stressed the importance of winning individual duels, competing for second balls and maintaining defensive organisation.

“The games will be equal, very tough for both,” Delgado said, suggesting that a small detail could ultimately determine the result.

Monday’s fixture also offers Punjab an opportunity to avenge their previous meeting with Mumbai, who won 2-0 in New Delhi in May after Valpuia and Vikram Partap Singh scored late against a nine-man Punjab side.

With Punjab aiming to consolidate their promising start and Mumbai chasing a response, both sides face an early test of their ambitions for the new season.

--IANS

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