Punjab CM Mann congratulates Jagsher Singh on BWF Junior Worlds bronze

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday congratulated young shuttler Jagsher Singh Khangurra after the 17-year-old from Nabha secured a bronze medal in boys’ singles at the BWF World Junior Championships 2026 in Cairo, Egypt, and praised his achievement as a source of inspiration for aspiring sportspersons across the state.

Mann met Khangurra and his family, extending his wishes to the young badminton player, his parents and coaching staff for his performance at the prestigious international tournament. Sharing photographs and videos from the meeting on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the athlete’s dedication and the pride his achievement had brought to Punjab.

“Met Jagsher Singh Khangura, the talented player from Nabha who brought pride to Punjab by winning a bronze medal at the World Junior Badminton Championships held in Egypt, along with his family today. Heartiest congratulations to Jagsher, his parents and his coaches on this wonderful achievement! Your hard work and dedication serve as a great source of inspiration for other young people in Punjab. We are immensely proud of these talented athletes from our state. Keep playing and keep winning! Inquilab Zindabad!” Mann wrote in an X post, sharing pictures and videos from the meeting.

Khangurra secured the podium finish after reaching the semi-finals of the boys’ singles competition, where he went down to Indonesia’s Radithya Bayu Wardhana in a three-game encounter. The Indian, seeded 14th, lost 15-6, 13-15, 15-3 to his 31st-seeded opponent in a match lasting 49 minutes.

His journey to the semi-finals included a notable quarter-final comeback against Chinese Taipei’s Yuan-Syue Jhuang. After dropping the opening game, Khangurra saved a match point in the second before winning 6-15, 17-15, 15-12 to secure a medal.

The bronze-winning effort made Khangurra the ninth Indian to reach the boys’ singles podium at the World Junior Championships. Ayush Shetty, who claimed bronze in 2023, was the last Indian to achieve the feat.

His success also extended India’s record at the individual competition to 13 medals, comprising one gold, five silver and seven bronze. India has now secured an individual medal at the junior world championships in consecutive editions, following Tanvi Sharma’s girls’ singles silver in 2025.

--IANS

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