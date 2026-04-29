Pulkit Samrat: Have taken the discipline from boxing into my personal life

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actor Pulkit Samrat, who will be seen playing a boxer in the upcoming show “Glory”, has discussed the principles and discipline he learned from the sport and has incorporated them into his personal life.

Talking about how many jabs and crosses he got while prepping to play Ravi in Karan Anshuman’s upcoming series, Pulkit told IANS: “I didn’t get too many, but as we say in the trailer, to become a boxer, punching and eating punches are both very important. Learning both is essential.”

The actor said he had to learn to take and deliver punches.

“And trust me, you don’t want to punch anyone; that is much harder than taking punches because, inherently, you don’t want to punch somebody in the face as part of a sport. But that’s where we often mistake boxing,” said Pulkit, who made his acting debut with the series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006.

The 42-year-old actor said that it is not just about “aggression, rage, or hitting each other.”

“It’s about scoring well; it is a sport with rules and regulations. And at the end of the day, it’s a mind game,” he added.

The actor: “When you are in the ring, there is a chess match going on between both players. When should he make a mistake, and should I take advantage of it? Or when should I make the other player make a mistake? And if I am getting hit hard, how should I break the line and move aside?”

“I think the same principles apply to life as well and that is what I learned from boxing. The discipline it requires, I have taken that discipline from boxing into my personal life as well.”

Pulkit said that there is a formula for good sleep.

The actor said: “The dedication, the number of hours, the hard work that needs to be put in. And finally, when you see results, you realize that yes, there is no formula for success but this is the formula for a good sleep.”

--IANS

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