Public, employees slam Balochistan budget as 'anti-people'

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The Balochistan government's budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year has sparked widespread criticism from government employees, opposition lawmakers and ordinary residents, with many arguing that it offers little relief to people struggling with unemployment, poor public services and rising living costs, a report has said.

The provincial government has presented a Rs 1.13 trillion budget for FY27, with total expenditure estimated at Rs 1.09 trillion and a projected surplus of Rs 45.57 billion, according to The Express Tribune report.

Budget documents show that the province expects total receipts of around Rs 1.1 trillion, along with a cash carryover of Rs 30.61 billion from federally funded projects.

Balochistan will receive Rs 800.13 billion through its share under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and other federal transfers, highlighting its continued dependence on federal funding, the report stated.

Even before the budget was presented, government employees protested against the proposed seven per cent salary increase, describing it as inadequate. Members of the Balochistan Employees' Grand Alliance clashed with police in Quetta while attempting to march towards the provincial assembly during the budget session. Several alliance leaders were arrested, after which the organisation announced a shutdown of government offices, educational institutions and other public-sector departments across the province.

Public dissatisfaction has extended beyond government employees. Many residents, including labourers and rickshaw drivers, expressed disappointment with the budget, saying it failed to address the needs of ordinary citizens or improve their economic conditions.

The budget reflects the province's longstanding focus on security amid a prolonged insurgency. Law and order has been allocated Rs 107.92 billion, making it one of the largest spending priorities as authorities continue to respond to deteriorating security conditions, the report mentioned.

Despite being Pakistan's largest province by area and rich in natural resources, Balochistan remains the country's most underdeveloped region, with limited industrial activity, a weak private sector and widespread unemployment. Although the government has announced plans to create 5,000 new jobs, analysts say the measure falls far short of addressing the scale of youth unemployment, as per the report.

The education sector has received its highest-ever allocation of Rs 157.29 billion. However, a significant share of the funding will be spent on salaries and routine expenditures, leaving limited resources to improve infrastructure or the quality of education. The sector continues to face serious challenges, including delayed salaries for university teachers and inadequate facilities across the province.

The health sector has been allocated Rs 74 billion, but much of that funding will also go towards salaries and recurring expenses rather than improving healthcare infrastructure and services, the report added.

Opposition leaders have also criticised the budget. Provincial lawmaker Asad Baloch described it as "anti-people" and alleged that it had been prepared by individuals outside the elected government. He also questioned the allocation of resources, claiming that deputy commissioners had been allocated Rs 40 billion while elected public representatives received only Rs 20 billion.

--IANS

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