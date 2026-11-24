New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) PT Usha, the outgoing president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), did not file her nomination for the IOA elections, while archery Association of India (AAI) general secretary Virendra Sachdeva and London Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang filed nominations for the post of president on Tuesday.

Usha, a multiple time medallist in Asian Games athletics and a Rajya Sabha member, had earlier suffered a huge setback in her bid to get re-elected as IOA chief after failing to make it to the electoral college as a member of the Athletes Commission.

On November 9, Usha could not get elected as one of the four female Sportsperson of Outstanding Merit (SOM) candidates to the IOA electoral college, finishing fifth in an acrimonious and contentious poll, with the top four -- Anju Bobby George, Rani Rampal, Dola Banerjee and Saina Nehwal -- getting elected.

Finishing fifth in the female SOM polls, Usha was no longer eligible to retain the post of IOA President when the elections are conducted on December 5. But she managed to remain in the electoral fray for the IOA Executive Committee by gaining the right to represent the Ice Hockey Association of India in the Special General Meeting (SGM).

However, the legendary athlete was absent from IOA Bhavan on the final day of nominations. She was reportedly ready to submit her papers but eventually did not enter the contest.

Now, the IOA presidential race is a three-way contest between former Secretary General Rajiv Mehta, Virendra Kumar Sachdeva and Gagan Narang.

Meanwhile, former long jumper Anju Bobby George and Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh have filed their nominations for the vice-president’s post.

Former Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal, former archer Dola Banerjee, and Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt have all submitted nominations for the executive committee.

Sunaina Kumari, President of the Bowling Federation of India and one of the recent IOA vice-presidents, has submitted her nomination for the position of joint secretary.

Swimming Federation of India president RN Jayaprakash is the only one nominated for the Executive Council post.

The IOA Executive Council election is scheduled for December 5, ahead of the completion of the current council’s term on December 10.

The IOA has appointed former Election Commissioner of Delhi and Chandigarh, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, as the Electoral Officer/Returning Officer to oversee elections for the Athletes’ Commission, the roster of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) and the Executive Council.

The Electoral Officer shall scrutinise each nomination form received by him and determine its validity or otherwise on November 29.

During the scrutiny of nominations under Bye-Law 7.1, each candidate or one of his or her authorised representatives shall have the right to be present and raise any objection in relation to the nomination of another candidate for the elected post for which he or she has filed his or her nomination.

Each candidate whose nomination has been found valid on scrutiny shall be entitled to withdraw his or her candidature by providing notice to the Electoral Officer. The Electoral Officer will then prepare the final list of contesting candidates on December 3.

--IANS

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