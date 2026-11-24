Nicosia, Nov 24 (IANS) India and Cyprus on Monday discussed operationalising the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Higher Education and Research signed during Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides' State Visit to India in May, the High Commission of India in Cyprus said.

Discussions were held between India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, and Marios Panayides, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth of the Republic of Cyprus, the High Commission posted on X.

"Discussions focused on operationalising the MoU on Higher Education and Research signed during the State Visit of President Nikos Christodoulides to India in May 2026, translating the commitments of the leadership into concrete institutional partnerships," it said.

Highlighting the areas taken up during the meeting, the High Commission said the talks covered academic partnerships, mobility and Indian students in Cyprus.

"The High Commissioner discussed opportunities for joint research, academic collaborations, faculty and student mobility, and strengthening engagement between Indian institutions and leading Cypriot academic and research institutions. Discussions also covered matters concerning the situation around Indian International students pursuing higher education in Cyprus and opportunities for Indian researchers working with Cypriot institutions," it stated.

The two sides also agreed to hold a follow-up meeting early next year, the High Commission said.

"Both sides agreed to take forward the discussions through a follow-up meeting proposed for January 2027, with a view to developing actionable initiatives under the MoU. Education, research and knowledge partnerships are emerging as important pillars of the India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership, creating new opportunities for the next generation of students, academics and researchers in both countries," it added.

On November 12, High Commissioner Manish held a bilateral meeting with Cyprus' Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Michael Damianos in Nicosia, discussing the minister's proposed visit to India for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

In May, the State Visit of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to India concluded with both nations announcing a major upgrade in bilateral relations by elevating ties to a Strategic Partnership.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), several key outcomes emerged from the bilateral discussions, including agreements on the establishment of a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism, cooperation between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Cyprus' Diplomatic Academy, as well as collaboration in higher education and research.

--IANS

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