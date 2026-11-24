Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (IANS) The first-ever BIMSTEC Under-23 athletics championships will get off the blocks at the iconic Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

The three-day track and field competition, scheduled from November 25-27, will feature six nations and 32 medal events. It will bring together more than 200 athletes from six nations – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and hosts India.s

The BIMSTEC meet in Bhubaneswar is being conducted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) under the auspices of the Union Ministry of External Affairs and Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with its counterparts in Odisha.

India is fielding a 70-member contingent, chosen from the recently concluded Under-23 Indian Open in Ludhiana and the Junior nationals in Chennai.

The 32 medal events, evenly distributed among men and women, will see 210 athletes in action. Sri Lanka (59 athletes), Bangladesh (36) and Nepal (31) will have large representations, including medallists from age-group Asian championships.

Several Indian medal winners from the 2026 Asian Under-23 championships will take part at the Kalinga Stadium. Prominent among them are Khelo India athlete and discus thrower Bharatpreet Singh and Priya.

All eyes will be on 2026 Asian junior silver medallist in triple jump Sadhana Ravi and the 2023 Asian Youth silver medallist in 1500 metres Rahul Sarnaliya.

In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to use sports as a soft power and strengthen diplomatic ties and uplift talented sportspersons in and around south Asia, BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) is being seen as another platform for athletes to express themselves.

Earlier, India hosted the first-ever BRICS traditional and indigenous Games in Ahmedabad on October 12. Held under India’s leadership, 10 nations, including China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa and Iran participated.

"Sports brings people together and is a great medium for people-to-people connect. With this competition our athletes will get international exposure, so it's a win-win situation for us. Four athletes from Odisha are participating in this meet across events. Bhubaneswar has hosted many international events and we are happy to have got the opportunity once again," said Bhupendra Singh Poonia, commissioner-cum-secretary of Sports and Youth Services department, Odisha government.

"It is the vision of the sports ministry to boost youth and develop grassroots sports. The fact that India will be hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is bidding for the 2036 Olympics, the BIMSTEC meet comes at an appropriate time. The young athletes here are our future and if anyone among them stands on the podium at a world event going forward, we will feel vindicated," said Narendra Ujwaj, deputy director, Sports Authority of India.

--IANS

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