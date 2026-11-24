Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ban the Pakistani series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' from streaming in India.

In a heartfelt appeal, AICWA has also requested a permanent law banning Pakistani entertainment content across all OTT platforms, television and cinema halls, imposing strict penalties in case of any violation.

Stating that 'Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country,' the association recalled the restrictions imposed on Pakistani artists after the Pulwama and Pahalgam attacks. They pointed out that releasing the series in India would be against the sentiments of the nation.

"After the Pulwama attack, AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. After the Pahalgam attack, the Government of India also imposed restrictions on Pakistani artists and content. On 8 May 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking all OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media. Releasing this series goes directly against the spirit of that advisory and against the sentiment of the nation. (sic)", a part of the letter read.

AICWA also asked the government to bring a permanent law with the severest penalties to prevent Pakistani content, artists, and productions from appearing on Indian television, OTT platforms, or cinema screens.

"AICWA also appeals to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any series, OTT content, film, song, podcast or any other streaming content of the terrorist country Pakistan in India. We further ask them to state clearly in their social media posts that such content will not be shown in India," they wrote.

They concluded the letter saying, "India will never walk with Pakistan, not today and not in any future. No Pakistani face, voice or story has a place on Indian screens."

'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' is expected to premiere on Netflix on December 4 this year.

--IANS

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