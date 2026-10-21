PSG overcome Barca in six-goal clash to stay top of Champions League

Berlin, Oct 21 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 4-2 in the UEFA Champions League with Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz scoring late to settle a contest in which the visitors twice equalised.

The defending champion started aggressively, forcing Barcelona into mistakes near its own penalty area. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck the post after two minutes, while Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue also threatened early on.

Barcelona gradually created opportunities of its own, but PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov denied Raphinha and Gordon in quick succession. Both sides suffered first-half injuries, with Dembele and Dani Olmo forced off, reports Xinhua.

PSG regained control and broke through in the 38th minute. Barcelona failed to close down Doue outside the area, allowing the forward to score from distance. Safonov then kept out Fermin's effort as the visitors sought an immediate response.

Barcelona improved after halftime and drew level in the 55th minute when Fermin released Xavi Espart, who finished for his first Champions League goal.

The hosts restored their advantage after Ferran Torres struck the post. Lucas Hernandez rose above Gordon to head in from the resulting corner in the 72nd minute.

Lamine Yamal equalised seven minutes later, beating substitute Warren Zaire-Emery before scoring from a tight angle. PSG responded almost immediately, with Vitinha driving home from outside the box in the 81st minute after Barcelona failed to clear Achraf Hakimi's cross.

Fabian Ruiz added a fourth five minutes later, arriving at the far post to finish and end Barcelona's hopes of another comeback.

"We were hoping for a win or at least a draw, but now we have to see what the coach tells us we need to improve," Barcelona captain Raphinha said.

The victory kept PSG top of the league-phase standings with nine points from three matches. Barcelona remained on six points in fifth place after suffering its first defeat of the season.

--IANS

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