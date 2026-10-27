PSG beat Lyon to go top of Ligue 1 table

Paris, Oct 27 (IANS) Stunning second-half goals from Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts secured Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 victory over Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes.

It was a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 victory - an eighth win in a row in all competitions - that sent the champions to the top of the table for the first time this season.

It was the Parisians who got off to a better start, led by the Ferran Torres, who was denied by Dominik Greif (22'). The capital club were in fine form, forcing Lyon to defend deep in their own half.

On the half-hour mark, the visitors finally responded with a swift counter-attack as Matfey Safanov made a brilliant save to stop Julien Duranville (31'). The Paris goalkeeper was called upon again moments later, this time to deny Zachary Athekame (33'). It was a tight and competitive affair as Luis Enrique’s men stepped up a gear once more, but Maghnes Akliouche couldn't find the opener (40').

After the break, Paris were quickly back on the front foot, and Joao Neves, following a fine lay-off from Achraf Hakimi, saw his acrobatic overhead kick fly just over the opposition goal (53’).

It was then Ferran’s turn to shine once more, but his shot from the right-hand side of the box was once again denied by an imperious Dominik Greif (57’). The Slovakian goalkeeper was keeping his side in the contest as Les Rouge et Bleu further upped the ante.

Coach Luis Enrique headed to the substitutes bench and was rewarded when Senny Mayulu rifled home a stunning goal from the edge of the box to send the crowd into raptures (1–0, 72').

The breakthrough had been made, but Les Rouge et Bleu weren’t done yet, and Mika Godts cut inside from the left to seal Paris Saint-Germain’s victory with a wonderful finish (2–0, 84’). With their eighth consecutive win in all competitions - a fifth straight in the league - Paris moved to the top of the ligue 1 standings.