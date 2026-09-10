‘Exemplary performance’: Ganguly congratulates Kishan-led East Zone on Duleep Trophy triumph

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly congratulated Ishan Kishan and East Zone after their Duleep Trophy triumph on Thursday, highlighting the team’s unbeaten campaign and praising the contribution of Bengal players.

“Congratulations to east zone under the leadership of Ishan Kishan to win the Duleep trophy after so many years .. they went unbeaten in the competition .. well done to the Bengal boys for their exemplary performance right throughout the tournament and the other members of the team,” Ganguly wrote on X.

East Zone secured the title after the final against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ended in their favour on the basis of a first-innings lead. The victory brought the trophy back to the zone for the first time since the 2012-13 season, ending a 13-year wait.

Kishan was at the centre of East Zone’s dominant campaign. The captain produced a spectacular 270 in the first innings as his side amassed 708, while Kumar Kushagra added 101. Kishan followed it with an 80 in the second innings, finishing the final with 350 runs.

The title-winning effort also featured significant contributions from Bengal and Jharkhand players, a point specifically acknowledged by Ganguly. Shikhar Mohan marked his Duleep Trophy debut with an impressive 85, while Kushagra played a key role alongside Kishan.

On the final day, Md Kounain Quraishi provided another landmark performance, making an unbeaten 116 for his maiden first-class century. Anukul Roy contributed 64 as the pair shared a 150-run seventh-wicket stand before East Zone declared at 388/7.

Quraishi reached three figures in the 96th over before celebrating with his teammates and followed the milestone with consecutive sixes. Roy’s patient innings further strengthened East Zone’s position before his dismissal.

With the declaration confirming the result, East Zone players celebrated on the Chepauk field, bringing an end to a campaign in which they remained unbeaten and finally reclaimed the Duleep Trophy after more than a decade.

--IANS

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