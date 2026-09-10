Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora face off as a clever hack spirals out of control in ‘Waiting Hai’ trailer

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) The makers of “Waiting Hai” have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film on social media. It offers a glimpse into a high-stakes face-off between Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora.

The trailer shows how a clever hack sets off a chain of events that threatens to spiral into something much bigger than anyone could have anticipated. Set in Patna, “Waiting Hai” brings Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora together in a high-stakes face-off sparked by a clever hack that soon grows into something far bigger. Divyenndu plays Sugam Mishra, a railway constable struggling to settle into a demanding new job while dealing with a difficult boss and the chaos of his personal life. Bhuvan Arora essays Afroz Hamsa, a tech whiz who discovers a way to beat the system.

Speaking about the series, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, “At Prime Video, we are always looking to bring audiences stories that take familiar worlds and present them in fresh and entertaining ways. Waiting Hai does exactly that by taking the everyday struggle of securing a railway ticket and building an entire scam dramedy around it. I think what makes the series particularly special is how rooted it feels. It has humor, heart, and characters you can recognize, even as the situations around them become increasingly unpredictable. With Sameer Vidwans’ distinctive storytelling and a phenomenal ensemble led by Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora, we believe Waiting Hai will strike a strong chord with audiences.”

Talking about playing Sugam Mishra, Divyenndu shared, “What drew me to Sugam was that he is not your typical cop who has everything figured out. He is trying to find his feet professionally while also dealing with the realities of his personal and newly married life. That balance makes him very relatable, and I enjoyed exploring that side of him.”

“Waiting Hai has this very rooted, desi humour to it, but there is also a cat-and-mouse chase at its core. I had a great time playing Sugam and I hope the audiences will have a lot of fun watching him uncover a scam that just keeps getting bigger.”

Sharing his experience of playing Afroz Hamsa, Bhuvan Arora added, “What really drew me to Afroz was how different he felt from me as an actor and as a person. He’s someone with a good heart, but he finds himself doing things that aren’t necessarily right, and that contradiction is what I really enjoyed exploring. His equation with Mamaji (played by Vijay Maurya) was another aspect of the character that I really relished. The script itself immediately appealed to me because it’s such a fun cat-and-mouse chase, set in a world that feels very different from what audiences usually see.”

“Knowing that the story is also loosely based on real-life events made it even more intriguing for me. And then, of course, getting to work with such talented and veteran actors was an added bonus. Afroz has so many unexpected turns to his journey, and I genuinely enjoyed every bit of playing him.”

Speaking about Waiting Hai, Sameer Vidwans, Series Director, said, “I have always been interested in stories that are rooted in everyday life yet reveal a larger world beneath the surface. Waiting Hai offered that rare opportunity, bringing together an unusual premise and layered characters while balancing humor with tension and intrigue.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, the MX Original stars Harshita Gaur, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Srushti Tare and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal roles.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Ajay Rai, “Waiting Hai” will stream on Prime Video from September 16.

--IANS

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