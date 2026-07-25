Proud moment for every Indian: PM Modi hails Sarnath's addition to world heritage map

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the inscription of Sarnath on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as a celebration of India’s profound civilisational and spiritual heritage.

"A proud moment for every Indian! Delighted that Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Sarnath has a close association with Lord Buddha, whose timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony inspires the world," PM Modi wrote on X.

"This recognition celebrates India’s profound civilisational and spiritual heritage. It will also inspire more people across the world to come to Sarnath and connect with the ideals of Lord Buddha," he added.

UNESCO had announced the new inscription of the ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath on the World Heritage List earlier in the day.

"Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Closely associated with Lord Buddha, the inscription celebrates India's rich heritage and will inspire people across the world to connect with his timeless message of wisdom, compassion and harmony," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

According to the permanent delegation of India to UNESCO, the ancient site has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the ongoing 48th session of the World Heritage Committee being held in South Korea's Busan from July 19-29.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma thanked PM Modi, Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekawat and the ASI while thanking the World Heritage Centre.

"Sarnath remains a site of reflection for over 500 million Buddhists worldwide and inspires the youth to seek truth, embrace non-violence, pursue mindful living, and become responsible global citizens committed to inclusive social transformation that resonates deeply with India and UNESCO's own mission of building peace," said Ambassador Sharma.

Sarnath, highlighted the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO, occupies a unique place in world history as the sacred site where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining Enlightenment, setting in motion the Wheel of Dharma and establishing the Buddhist Sangha.

“The Lion Capital of Ashoka, discovered at Sarnath and adopted as the National Emblem of India, further enhances the site's historic significance. This inscription is a recognition of India's enduring civilizational heritage and of the timeless message of peace, compassion and harmony embodied in the teachings of the Buddha, which continue to inspire humanity across the world,” the statement read.

--IANS

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