CWG 2026: Sachin Siwach survives stern Canadian test to book pre-quarterfinal berth

Glasgow, July 25 (IANS) Indian boxer Sachin Siwach advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the men's 60kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after overcoming Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh in a fiercely contested opening-round bout at the Scottish Event Campus on Saturday.

The 26-year-old former Commonwealth Youth Games champion prevailed by a 4-1 split decision, holding his nerve across three closely fought rounds to set up a last-16 clash against England's Will Hewitt on Monday.

The contest began at a high tempo with both southpaws exchanging punches in the centre of the ring. Sachin's sharper timing and cleaner connections proved decisive in the opening round, earning him a narrow edge as three of the five judges scored it 10-9 in his favour.

Al-Ahmadieh, who won bronze in the 57kg category at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, responded with greater aggression in the second round, attempting to dictate the pace. Sachin, however, remained composed and repeatedly capitalised with well-timed counter-attacks, convincing all five judges to award him the round.

Needing a strong finish to stay alive, the Canadian came out on the offensive in the final three minutes. With a healthy advantage on the scorecards, Sachin opted for a measured approach, controlling the tempo and avoiding unnecessary risks. Although three judges gave the closing round to Al-Ahmadieh, the Indian had already built enough of a cushion to secure victory on a split decision.

The win sends Sachin into a challenging pre-quarterfinal against England's Will Hewitt, who made headlines by upsetting Paris Olympic silver medallist Munarbek Seiitbek Uulu at last year's World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

Sachin became the second Indian boxer to progress at the Glasgow Games after Jadumani Singh Mandengbam registered a comfortable victory in the men's 55kg round of 32 on Friday.

India have fielded a 14-member boxing squad at the Commonwealth Games, with seven men and seven women competing across the weight categories.

Meanwhile, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain has already secured at least a bronze medal after receiving a direct entry into the semi-finals. Under Commonwealth Games boxing rules, both losing semi-finalists are awarded bronze medals, guaranteeing India an early place on the podium.

--IANS

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