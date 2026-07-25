Japan forward Daizen Maeda joins Ipswich Town from Celtic on a four-year deal

Ipswich, July 25 (IANS) Japan forward Daizen Maeda has completed a move to Premier League club Ipswich Town from Scottish champions Celtic, signing a contract that will keep him at Portman Road until the summer of 2029.

The 28-year-old becomes Ipswich's fifth signing of the summer transfer window and the club's first-ever Japanese player. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed.

Maeda arrives after an impressive spell at Celtic, where he scored 79 goals in 212 appearances and helped the Glasgow club win five Scottish Premiership titles along with five domestic cup trophies. He also enjoyed a standout 2024-25 campaign, scoring 33 goals and earning the PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year award.

"I am very proud to sign for Ipswich Town. I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League, and I am very happy I can realise that dream with this club. I have loved all of the conversations with the club, and they have made me feel very welcome," Maeda said in an official statement.

"My aim will always be to battle hard, score goals, and provide assists for my team. I will always run and give everything that I have. I am excited to learn more about the club and meet the supporters," he added.

Ipswich manager Gary O'Neil welcomed the arrival of the Japan international, highlighting the forward's work ethic and proven goalscoring ability.

"We're very pleased to have Daizen join the club. Playing in the Premier League is something I know he has been working towards throughout his career and we are proud he has made the decision to do that now at Ipswich Town," he said.

"He works extremely hard and has impressive physical attributes, while also proving over a number of years playing in Scotland that he has the ability to score goals and create for his team. He will be a valuable member of the squad, and we look forward to him joining up with the group," he added.

Born in Osaka Prefecture, Maeda began his professional career with Matsumoto Yamaga before enjoying spells with Mito HollyHock, Portuguese side Maritimo and Yokohama F. Marinos. He won the J.League Golden Boot in 2021 after scoring 23 goals in 36 matches before earning his move to Celtic.

On the international stage, Maeda has made 30 appearances for Japan, scoring five goals. He represented his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring against Croatia in the Round of 16, and was also part of Japan's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he found the net in a 1-1 draw against Sweden earlier this summer. He captained Japan for the first time in a friendly against Scotland in March 2026.

--IANS

sds/bsk/