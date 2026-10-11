Protests erupt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Pakistan declares emergency rule in PTI-ruled province

Islamabad, Oct 11 (IANS) A large number of people in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province took to the streets and are staging protests on Sunday as the Federal government declared a state of emergency, which suspends the provincial government led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, media reports said.

The protestors are saying they won't allow the imposition of Governor’s Rule or a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afghanistan's Tolo News reported on X, sharing visuals of a large number of people protesting and marching on the roads in the Bara market.

The reports said that Chief Minister Suhail Afridi had warned just hours earlier that "any attempt to impose Governor's Rule, declare a state of emergency, or disregard the people's vote for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government" would face a strong reaction from the public, it reported.

Afridi also noted that “the people (protesters) will march towards Peshawar instead of Swabi,” in the event of such action.

Zalmay Khalilzad, former US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, said that Pakistan’s crises are deepening, warning that suspension of the elected provincial government and the imposition of federal emergency rule in KP could become another source of instability and violence in Pakistan.

"An additional potential source of instability and violence in Pakistan: the suspension of the elected provincial government and the imposition of federal emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan's crises deepen," he said on X.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari has approved emergency rule by signing the federal government’s recommendation following a cabinet decision and advice from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Khaama Press reported.

“The move comes amid escalating tensions between Sharif’s government and the PTI. The party has been organising protests demanding Khan’s release and has threatened further demonstrations and a march towards Islamabad. Khan has remained in prison since 2023 and continues to be a central figure in Pakistan’s political opposition,” stated the Khaama Press.

It noted that PTI has condemned the suspension of its provincial government, describing the federal intervention as an attack on its electoral mandate and democratic governance.

--IANS

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