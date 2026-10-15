October 15, 2026 9:16 PM हिंदी

Protests disrupt business, make salary payments difficult: Central Delhi traders

Protests disrupt business, make salary payments difficult: Central Delhi traders

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Traders operating in and around Connaught Place on Thursday voiced concerns over the impact of frequent protests and demonstrations in central Delhi, saying such events severely disrupt business activity and make it difficult for them to meet operational expenses, including staff salaries.

Speaking to IANS, business owners said the effect of protests extends well beyond the day of the demonstration. According to Ayush Chopra, owner of Bhape Da Hotel and Meenar Restaurant in Connaught Place, commercial activity begins to slow down several days before a major protest as people tend to avoid travelling to the area due to fears of traffic restrictions and disruptions.

He said customer footfall declines significantly as residents prefer to stay indoors, and even after a protest ends, business remains subdued for several days because videos circulating on social media continue to create apprehension among people.

Chopra noted that while revenues fall sharply during such periods, fixed expenses such as rent, electricity bills and employee salaries continue to accrue, creating financial stress for businesses. He added that the impact is not limited to large establishments, as small vendors and local businesses also suffer due to reduced customer traffic.

Calling for a long-term solution, he suggested that large-scale demonstrations should be shifted away from central Delhi and accommodated at a dedicated site where they would not disrupt commercial activity.

Varjesh Agrawal, owner of Bengali Sweet House and Pastry Shop, echoed similar concerns, saying business during the recent protest period dropped to less than half of normal levels. He said customer movement remained weak for several days, while traffic restrictions in the area further affected trade.

The concerns follow a major protest held in Delhi on October 10, which led to heavy congestion across parts of central Delhi. To maintain law and order, authorities imposed traffic restrictions and closed several key routes, affecting daily business operations for both small and large establishments in the area.

Local traders said while they respect the right to protest, repeated disruptions in one of the capital's busiest commercial hubs have a direct impact on sales, customer turnout and overall business confidence.

--IANS

pk

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