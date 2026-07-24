‘Protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns’: CJP after Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday said its protest at Jantar Mantar would continue despite innovator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike, reiterating that the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remains the movement’s primary demand.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the party had earlier appealed to Wangchuk to end his hunger strike due to concerns over his deteriorating health. He said the activist was able to secure assurances from the government on two demands raised by the protesters.

“We were appealing to Sonam Ji to end his hunger strike. It had been 27 days, and his health was continuously deteriorating. We are very proud that Sonam Ji secured two of our conditional demands from the government: That no legal action will be taken against any protesters and that adequate compensation will be provided,” Ranka said.

However, Ranka made it clear that the broader protest would continue until the party’s demand for the Education Minister’s resignation was fulfilled.

“We want to make it very clear that the protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation has been the demand of this movement from the very beginning, and until Pradhan resigns, we are not going to step back,” he said.

Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after receiving assurances from the government and Members of Parliament from different political parties that issues related to examination paper leaks and accountability in the education system would be discussed in Parliament.

His team announced the decision on X, stating that the fast was ended after assurances regarding a parliamentary discussion on examination reforms, compensation for families of suicide victims linked to the recent NEET paper leak controversy, and no cases against peaceful protesters.

Ranka also informed that a meeting between CJP representatives and Union ministers was scheduled later in the day.

“At 12:30 P.M., there is a meeting with J.P. Nadda in CCI. As far as we have been told, Jitendra Singh might also be present there, and whatever is discussed will be shared with you,” Ranka said.

The meeting comes amid continued political debate over examination reforms, paper leaks and demands for accountability from student groups and Opposition parties. The Centre has maintained that it is taking the concerns seriously and has announced plans for stricter measures against examination irregularities.

--IANS

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