October 30, 2026 12:47 PM हिंदी

Prosenjit Chatterjee reminisces about his first camera appearance as a child in ‘Chhotto Jigyasa’

Prosenjit Chatterjee reminisces about his first camera appearance as a child in ‘Chhotto Jigyasa’

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee took a trip down memory lane as he shared pictures from his childhood days, recalling his first experience in front of the camera for the Bengali film ‘Chhotto Jigyasa’, which was released in 1968.

Prosenjit took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a monochrome picture from the film, and said that it is a reminder of a chapter of life left behind. He said some moments remain etched in the heart forever.

“Some pictures are not just keepsakes; they are also reminders of a chapter of life left behind. The pictures from ‘Chhotto Jigyasa’ hold a special place in my heart,” Prosenjit wrote.

He added: “The days of my childhood are still so vivid in the pages of my memories. Those were the days when I first stood in front of the camera. Time passes, but some moments remain etched in our hearts forever.”

“Chhotto Jigyasa” is a Bengali children's drama film written and directed by Hrisikesh Mukherjee. The film is based on a story by Gauriprasanna Mazumder. It stars Biswajit Chatterjee alongside Madhabi Mukherjee and Prosenjit Chatterjee in lead roles, whereas the latter marks his cinematic debut as a child artist in the film.

It also stars Anup Kumar, Haradhan Banerjee, Gyanesh Mukherjee and Gita Dey in other supporting roles.

The film follows Bumba, a crestfallen child, after losing his mother who is unable to cope with the fact that she will never return. One day, he visits a temple and assumes another woman to be his mother.

Prosenjit is tagged as the "Jyeshthoputro" and "Mr. Industry" in Bengali cinema. In his career, which spans over four decades, Prosenjit is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema.

He has given out 250 films in various languages, including Bengali, Hindi and Odia. The actor has been feted with two National Film Awards and was honoured with Mahanayak Samman in 2013, Banga Bibhushan in 2018 and Padma Shri in 2026.

--IANS

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