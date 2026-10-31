'Profound source of inspiration for building Viksit Bharat': PM Modi pays tribute on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, describing him as the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation, and said his sacrifice and dedication continue to inspire the building of a Viksit and self-reliant Bharat.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “On the occasion of his birth anniversary, heartfelt salutations to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of Akhand Bharat and the Iron Man of the nation. He dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. His sacrifice and dedication in the service of Mother India serve as a profound source of inspiration for building a Viksit (developed) and self-reliant Bharat.”

October 31 is observed every year as National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, who played a pivotal role in integrating princely states into the Indian Union after Independence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the country's first Home Minister and extended greetings to citizens on National Unity Day.

In a post on X, HM Shah said: “On the birth anniversary of the architect of modern India, the symbol of national unity and integrity, the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, we offer him millions of salutations and extend our heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on 'National Unity Day'.”

Highlighting Patel's contribution to national integration and institution-building, HM Shah added: “With his indomitable courage and foresight, Sardar Sahab wove together a nation fragmented into princely states into a single thread, laying the foundation of a strong India, and by establishing the All India Services, he provided a robust base to the country's administrative system. His struggle for farmers' rights through the Kheda and Bardoli Satyagrahas stands as an unparalleled example of public service and leadership. The sacrifice, dedication, and patriotism of Sardar Sahab, who always placed the interests of the nation above all, will continue to inspire every citizen towards building ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India - Excellent India)'.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also remembered Patel, describing him as a symbol of India's unity and integrity.

In his post on X, Gadkari said: “Symbol of India's Unity and Integrity

India's Bharat Ratna, the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji, demonstrated his unwavering resolve and strong will as the architect of modern India. His work for the nation will continue to inspire for centuries. On his birth anniversary today, I offer millions of salutations to him. Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on National Unity Day.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid a humble tribute to Patel and extended greetings to the people of the state on National Unity Day.

In a post on X, he said: “On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of modern India, the 'Iron Man', 'Bharat Ratna', a humble tribute and heartfelt congratulations to all the residents of the state on 'National Unity Day'. Sardar Sahab's life proclaims this eternal truth that the strength of the nation lies in its unity, and the power of unity is enshrined in the spirit of 'Nation First'. His life, dedicated to the service of Mother India, inspires us to realize the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat '.”

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, is widely remembered for his decisive leadership in bringing hundreds of princely states into the Indian Union following Independence. His efforts earned him the title of the 'Iron Man of India'.

National Unity Day is observed annually on October 31 to honour his legacy and reinforce the message of national unity, integrity and solidarity.

--IANS

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