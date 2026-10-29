Procurement of 6 Rabi crops surges, MSP payments rise to Rs 8.36 lakh crore

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The procurement of six Rabi crops increased from 2,302 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) during 2004-05 to 2013-14 to 3,921 LMT during 2014-15 to 2025-26, as the minimum support price (MSP) payments rose from Rs 2.65 lakh crore to Rs 8.36 lakh crore, an official factsheet said on Thursday.

The government approved increased MSPs for all mandated Rabi crops for the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2027-28 on September 30, with an estimated Rs 90,962 crore to be paid to farmers for 324 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of produce.

“Meanwhile, digital platforms enhance the accessibility and transparency of procurement and payment processes. Together, price assurance, expanded procurement and technology-enabled delivery are strengthening farmers’ access to markets and supporting greater confidence in agricultural decisions,” the factsheet explained.

The government announces MSPs annually for 22 mandated agricultural crops. These MSPs are based on recommendations from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

The highest absolute increase in MSP has been announced for safflower at Rs 675 per quintal. This is followed by rapeseed and mustard at Rs 413 per quintal, lentil (masur) at Rs 390 per quintal, and barley at Rs 136 per quintal. MSPs for wheat and gram have also increased compared with the previous year.

The factsheet stated that in terms of returns over the cost of production, wheat records the highest estimated margin at 106 per cent, followed by rapeseed and mustard at 96 per cent, lentil (masur) at 92 per cent, and gram at 59 per cent.

During the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2027-28, an estimated Rs 90,962 crore is expected to be paid to farmers for 324 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of produce. The enhanced MSPs for rabi crops are intended to ensure remunerative prices for farmers while incentivising crop diversification, said the factsheet.

The procurement process has also been strengthened through digital platforms.

As on October 19, 2026, the e-Samyukti platform has facilitated procurement involving more than 43 lakh farmers, with over 37.45 lakh metric tonnes procured and more than Rs 13,000 crore credited to farmers.

Meanwhile, e-Samriddhi recorded more than 1.37crore registered farmers, over 2.25 crore units of produce procured, and over 81 lakh payouts to farmers.

—IANS

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