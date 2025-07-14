Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt’s school merger plan, warns of Right to Education rollback for marginalised children

Lucknow, 14 July (IANS) Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad (Kerala) Priyanka Gandhi has sharply criticised the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to merge thousands of government schools, calling it a direct assault on the Right to Education and a blow to marginalised communities.

In a post on her official X handle, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led administration is preparing to shut down nearly 5,000 schools under the guise of rationalisation, while teacher organisations warn that the actual number could reach as high as 27,000.

The move, according to state officials, is part of a broader plan to consolidate schools with low enrollment—particularly those with fewer than 50 students—and merge them with nearby institutions to optimise resources and improve infrastructure.

However, critics argue that such consolidation will disproportionately affect children from Dalit, tribal, backward, and minority communities, many of whom rely on local schools for access to basic education.

Priyanka Gandhi invoked the legacy of the UPA government’s Right to Education Act, which mandated the establishment of schools within close proximity to every village to ensure that children from economically weaker sections could attend school without facing logistical barriers.

She questioned how young children, especially girls, would be expected to walk several kilometres to reach distant schools, warning that such a shift could lead to increased dropout rates and educational exclusion.

“This decision is not just administrative—it’s ideological,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote.

“It undermines the constitutional promise of education for all and threatens to push thousands of children out of the classroom.”

The Uttar Pradesh government has defended the plan, stating that it aims to address teacher shortages, underutilised infrastructure, and declining enrollment.

Education officials have instructed district administrators to submit merger proposals by mid-November, with considerations for transportation and geographic challenges.

Meanwhile, opposition parties and civil society groups have begun mobilising against the move, demanding transparency and a reassessment of its long-term impact.

The controversy has sparked a wider debate on educational equity, rural access, and the role of public schooling in social upliftment.

--IANS

sktr/dan