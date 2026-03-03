March 03, 2026 10:22 AM हिंदी

Mbappe doubtful for UCL clash against Man City due to knee injury

Mbappe doubtful for UCL clash against Man City due to knee injury

Madrid, March 3 (IANS) Real Madrid published a medical report on striker Kylian Mbappe, confirming the French international has suffered a left knee sprain.

The club posted the report on its website five days after Mbappe missed the 2-1 home win over Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, and just hours before Monday's La Liga home game against Getafe, for which he was also left out of the squad.

"Following the tests conducted on our player Kylian Mbappe by French specialist doctors, under the supervision of Real Madrid's Medical Services, the diagnosis of a sprain in the left knee and the suitability of the conservative treatment being followed are confirmed," Real Madrid said in the report.

The club did not give a return date for Mbappe, only saying it was "pending evolution."

The injury has been troubling Mbappe for around three months, with the forward playing through pain before deciding to rest after his form dipped in recent matches.

Mbappe has scored 38 goals in 33 games for Real Madrid and another eight goals for France. Only Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane has scored more goals for club and country in one of Europe’s top leagues this season (60).

He has scored 23 goals in La Liga and 13 in the Champions League this season, and his availability is now uncertain for Friday's league visit to Celta Vigo and the two-legged Champions League tie against Manchester City.

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg will take place at the Bernabéu on March 10 or 11, and the return leg at the Etihad Stadium on March 17 or 18.

If they advance, the team managed by Arbeloa would face the winner of Atalanta-Bayern in the quarterfinals. The first leg will be played on April 7 or 8, and the return leg on April 14 or 15. The semifinals are scheduled for April 28 or 29 and May 5 or 6. The final will take place on May 30 at the Puskás Arena in Budapest.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Lillete Dubey shares photos with Jayati Bhatia, Kirti Kulhari to celebrate 35-years of theatre

Lillete Dubey shares photos with Jayati Bhatia, Kirti Kulhari to celebrate 35-years of theatre

Plimmer ruled out of Zimbabwe WODIs, NZ name Bella James as replacement

Plimmer ruled out of Zimbabwe WODIs, NZ name Bella James as replacement

Nivedhithaa Sathish-starrer 'Oh Butterfly' cleared for release with 'A' certificate (Photo Credit: Anthill Cinema/X)

Nivedhithaa Sathish-starrer 'Oh Butterfly' cleared for release with 'A' certificate

Sunny Leone opens up to Farah Khan about adopting daughter Nisha & trauma post multiple failed IVFs

Sunny Leone opens up about adopting daughter Nisha & trauma post multiple failed IVFs

Jessica Chastain says intimate scenes were shot in ‘protective’ manner for ‘Dreams’

Jessica Chastain says intimate scenes were shot in ‘protective’ manner for ‘Dreams’

Melania Trump expounds idea of ‘single digital nation-state' at historic UNSC meet 

Melania Trump expounds idea of ‘single digital nation-state' at historic UNSC meet 

Ram Charan's intro song 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' in 'Peddi' is a visual spectacle! (Photo credit: IANS/PR)

Ram Charan's intro song 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' in 'Peddi' is a visual spectacle!

Alcaraz gets tricky draw in Indian Wells with Djokovic in his half

Alcaraz gets tricky draw in Indian Wells with Djokovic in his half

Indian stock markets to remain closed on account of Holi

Indian stock markets to remain closed on account of Holi

Iran officially closes Strait of Hormuz, crude oil pices expected to soar

Iran officially closes Strait of Hormuz, crude oil pices expected to soar