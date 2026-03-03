Rhea Chakraborty embraces ‘slow life’: I’m here for it

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Rhea Chakraborty is soaking in gratitude and sunsets as she reflected on choosing a slower pace of life amid the hustle of showbiz.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a string of images from his beachy getaway, celebrating the slow life in a maroon bikini.

She wrote: Gratitude and sunsets The slow life heals, and I’m here for it. Hustle is often glorified, and while that’s important and fun .. it’s ok to take a day off and enjoy the sun..Life is now.”

Rhea was last seen on screen in Chehre, a mystery thriller film directed by Rumi Jaffery.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, alongside Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Alexx O'Nell, Samir Soni, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav in supporting roles. It is an uncredited adaptation of the 1956 German novel A Dangerous Game by Friedrich Durrenmatt.

She is all set to return to acting after nearly a 7-year hiatus with he Netflix series Family Business produced by Hansal Mehta, which was announced in February 2026. The thriller also stars Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma.

In other news, Rhea on October 3, 2025 revealed that she received her passport back after five years. The Bombay High Court directed the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) to return Rhea's passport, which was seized back in 2020.

NCB had seized Rhea's passport in connection with a drugs case linked to the death of the late actor and her former partner, Sushant Singh Rajput. A bench headed by Justice Neela Gokhale, ordered the restoration of her passport, saying that there was no reason to doubt the actress’s intentions.

The court had returned her passport with the condition that Rhea must attend every hearing unless exempted by the trial court.

She was also been asked to provide details of her travel schedule, including flight and hotel details, to the prosecution at least four days before flying out of the country.

The HC had further instructed that she must share her mobile number, keep her phone active, and inform the probe agencies immediately upon her return.

--IANS

dc/