March 03, 2026 10:23 AM हिंदी

Ram Charan's intro song 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' in 'Peddi' is a visual spectacle!

Ram Charan's intro song 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' in 'Peddi' is a visual spectacle! (Photo credit: IANS/PR)

Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS) The makers of director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited rural action drama 'Peddi' have now released 'Rai Rai Raa Raa', the intro song of actor Ram Charan in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Oscar winner A R Rahman has scored a full-throttle dance number packed with pulsating beats and infectious rhythm. In a rare and exciting move, Rahman himself has lent vocals to the song, and his voice adds a distinct charm, giving the track an iconic edge. The result is an electrifying introduction song.

Ram Charan sets the screen ablaze with his trademark blend of mass energy and graceful finesse, turning the song into a complete visual spectacle. Every step he performs carries an effortless swagger- his fluid movements, powerful footwork, and charismatic expressions make the track an instant chartbuster. Choreographer Jani Master deserves special credit for crafting such a dynamic visual treat.

Anantha Sriram’s lyrics infuse the song with pure mass appeal, with every line complementing Ram Charan’s persona, elevating his on-screen presence and celebrating his character’s attitude and aura. Visually, the track stands out thanks to production designer Avinash Kolla. Cinematographer R Rathnavelu brings unmatched grandeur to the visuals. His lensing enhances the vibrancy, energy, and dynamism of Ram Charan’s movements, making the entire sequence a large-screen feast.

Together, these elements combine to deliver a massive, star-studded introduction number.

For the unaware, 'Peddi' is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and is being presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film is slated for a grand worldwide release on April 30 this year.

'Peddi' features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani will be seen in key roles in the film. Ram Charan will be seen in a first-of-its-kind role in the film, the editing for which is being handled by National Award–winning editor Navin Nooli.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Lillete Dubey shares photos with Jayati Bhatia, Kirti Kulhari to celebrate 35-years of theatre

Lillete Dubey shares photos with Jayati Bhatia, Kirti Kulhari to celebrate 35-years of theatre

Plimmer ruled out of Zimbabwe WODIs, NZ name Bella James as replacement

Plimmer ruled out of Zimbabwe WODIs, NZ name Bella James as replacement

Nivedhithaa Sathish-starrer 'Oh Butterfly' cleared for release with 'A' certificate (Photo Credit: Anthill Cinema/X)

Nivedhithaa Sathish-starrer 'Oh Butterfly' cleared for release with 'A' certificate

Sunny Leone opens up to Farah Khan about adopting daughter Nisha & trauma post multiple failed IVFs

Sunny Leone opens up about adopting daughter Nisha & trauma post multiple failed IVFs

Jessica Chastain says intimate scenes were shot in ‘protective’ manner for ‘Dreams’

Jessica Chastain says intimate scenes were shot in ‘protective’ manner for ‘Dreams’

Melania Trump expounds idea of ‘single digital nation-state' at historic UNSC meet 

Melania Trump expounds idea of ‘single digital nation-state' at historic UNSC meet 

Ram Charan's intro song 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' in 'Peddi' is a visual spectacle! (Photo credit: IANS/PR)

Ram Charan's intro song 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' in 'Peddi' is a visual spectacle!

Alcaraz gets tricky draw in Indian Wells with Djokovic in his half

Alcaraz gets tricky draw in Indian Wells with Djokovic in his half

Indian stock markets to remain closed on account of Holi

Indian stock markets to remain closed on account of Holi

Iran officially closes Strait of Hormuz, crude oil pices expected to soar

Iran officially closes Strait of Hormuz, crude oil pices expected to soar