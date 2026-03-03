Manisha Koirala prioritises skincare reveals her ‘early morning’ self-care regime

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala shared that she prioritises skincare and shared a glimpse of her early-morning skincare routine.

The actress took to her Instagram stories, where she first shared a picture of herself wearing a facemask and captioned: “Skincare priority… when time allows.”

She then shared a video of herself applying ice to her face to depuff her face and wrote: “Early morning puffiness… Ice treatment…”

Lastly, the actress shared a video of herself in the car and wrote: “Off to work.”

Manisha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a period drama television series.

Set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement, the series explores the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

The ensemble cast also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

In films, she was last seen in Shehzada directed by Rohit Dhawan. A remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy.

The 54-year-old actress is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of her time. She made her acting debut with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989, and later debuted in Indian cinema with the Hindi drama Saudagar in 1991.

She was then seen in films such as Bombay, Agni Sakshi, Indian, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Kachche Dhaage, Mudhalvan, Company, 1942: A Love Story, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se.. and Lajja.

Over the course of the next decade, she worked in unconventional and art-house films, such as the survival drama Escape From Taliban, Elektra and I Am.

It was in 2012, when she was diagnosed with last stage ovarian cancer and underwent a year-long treatment.

Manisha made a successful recovery by mid-2014 and returned with the coming-of-age drama Dear Maya in 2017.

--IANS

dc/