March 03, 2026 10:21 AM

Indian airlines gear up to operate relief flights from Middle East on Tuesday

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Domestic airlines have planned to operate special relief flights from Middle East on Tuesday to facilitate the return of passengers, stranded there due to the growing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran.

IndiGo has planned to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to India on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

SpiceJet said it will operate four special flights from the UAE on March 3 to facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded there following the sudden closure of airspace.

The airline will operate these special services from Fujairah to three Indian cities – Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi – including two flights to Mumbai, to ensure that passengers are able to return home at the earliest.

In addition to these special services, SpiceJet will restore its scheduled flights between Fujairah and Delhi and between Fujairah and Mumbai starting March 4, helping normalise connectivity between the UAE and India.

About 357 flights were cancelled on Monday, though operations began gradually resuming by evening with stranded Indian aircraft returning home.

Amid the evolving Middle East situation, the government remains in continuous coordination with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure safe operations, orderly restoration of services and facilitation of affected passengers.

Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace. Aircraft and crew repositioning measures are underway to restore operational stability at the earliest, said the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Also, special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers. Airlines are deploying additional capacity where required and coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement.

Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also undertaking limited operations, subject to operational and airspace considerations. The government said passenger safety remains paramount.

