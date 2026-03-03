Ekta Kapoor cheers an emotional Tanya Mittal, says ‘Yeh Duniya Mittal Di’

March 03, 2026 10:21 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Producer Ekta Kapoor left Bigg Boss 19 popular contestant Tanya Mittal smiling after dropping a fun and cute comment on Tanya Mittal’s latest social media post, where she wrote, “Ye duniya mittal di.” The comment seemed to be a fun twist on the iconic Sunny Leone song lyric “Yeh duniya pittal di, baby doll mein sone di.” The witty wordplay left Tanya gushing who commented with hearts to Ekta Kapoor's comment. Tanya Mittal, had shared a video wherein she shared glimpses of her recent fun meet with Ekta Kapoor where apparently the two discussed their upcoming professional collaboration. She wrote, “She said it in front of the whole world… and she offered it to me in front of the world. Thank you to each one of you for the texts, the messages, the love, the prayers. I know so many of you have been waiting for this moment ever since Bigg Boss — and today, it feels like it belongs to all of us.” Tanya added, “Thank you, Ekta Ma’am, for giving me the biggest day of my life. Six months ago, when I entered Mumbai with nothing but dreams in my heart, I had no idea that one day I would be sitting right next to you. Life truly changes in a moment.” The video shows Ekta warmly feeding Tanya her favourite baklava as they sit together discussing their future work. –IANS rd/

For the uninitiated, Ekta Kapoor, had offered Tanya Mittal a role and promised professional collaboration when the latter was inside the Bigg Boss season 19 house, in 2025.

Ekta had appeared on the show to interact with the housemates when she announced her desire to work with Tanya Mittal on national television.

