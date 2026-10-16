Priyanka Chopra wishes 'Varanasi' co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran: Happy Birthday Kumbha

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra wished her 'Varanasi' co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran on his birthday on Friday.

She took to her Instagram Stories and reshared the wish for Prithviraj by the makers of 'Varanasi'. Wishing the South actor on his special day, PeeCee referred to him by the name of his character in their much- anticipated drama.

"Happy Birthday Kumbha (Making heart with hands emoticon) @therealprithvi (sic)," she shared.

Before this, Mahesh Babu, who is the lead in 'Varanasi', also shared a sweet wish on his official handle, saying, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Kumbha …. have a wonderful one… lots of love n happiness always… !!!"

'Varanasi' makers also posted a wish for their antagonist Kumbha on social media. They greeted him, "The most complex mind in #VARANASI… Happy Birthday Kumbha!!!."

The director of the forthcoming magnum opus, SS Rajamouli, took to his X (Formerly known as Twitter) timeline and wrote, "Happy birthday Prithvi. Didn't want to awaken the Kumbha within you today. The Kumbha who is destined to make his mark on the world. @PrithviOfficial #Varanasi."

In November, the 'RRR' maker unveiled the first look of Prithviraj as Kumbha in 'Varanasi'.

"After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair… literally… @PrithviOfficial #GlobeTrotter," Rajamouli had written.

Produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, the project will follow the adrenaline-filled journey of Rudhra (Babu) as he sets out to protect the city of Varanasi, facing the impending arrival of an asteroid.

With tunes scored by M. M. Keeravani, 'Varanasi' is slated to be out in the cinema halls on 7 April 2027.

--IANS

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