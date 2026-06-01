Priyanka Chopra takes a break from ‘Varanasi’ shoot, enjoys moon, pool and IPL final

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took some time off from her hectic shooting schedule in Hyderabad and on Sunday evening shared glimpses of a relaxing weekend filled with self-care, swimming and cricket.

The actress, who is currently in India filming filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's much-awaited project titled ‘Varanasi’ alongside Mahesh Babu, dropped a series of pictures and videos on her social media.

The post featured Priyanka enjoying a refreshing swim, indulging in skincare with a face mask, and relishing a bowl of jamuns and doing a hair flip like a pro. She captioned the post: “Sunday done right… now summer here I come.”

Priyanka also gave fans a peek into her cricket fever. Sharing a picture of the IPL final on a big screen television through her social media stories, she wrote, “Final toh dekhna banta hai..” along with a sticker supporting Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Priyanka also gave a glimpse of the full moon that has been making headlines for its rare blue sight.

For the uninitiated, the IPL this year final saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, with RCB finally ending their long wait for the coveted trophy.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, the actress has been shuttling between the United States and India over the past few months to fulfil her professional commitments.

While she continues work on ‘Varanasi’, Priyanka has also been juggling several international projects.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka first rose to prominence after winning the Miss World title in 2000. She went on to become one of Bollywood’s biggest stars with films such as ‘Fashion’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Barfi!’, ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Don’, ‘Don 2’ and ‘The Sky Is Pink’. She simultaneously expanded her footprint internationally with the American television series ‘Quantico’ and films including ‘Baywatch’, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, ‘Love Again’ and ‘Heads of State’.

On the personal front, Priyanka married American singer-actor Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in 2022.

–IANS

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