Amitabh Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Ram Charan & others mark 79th Independence Day with heartfelt posts

Mumbai, August 15 (IANS) As the nation steps into the 79th year of Independence with pride, unity, and patriotic fervour, many Bollywood stalwarts took to their respective social media accounts to wish on the occasion.

Varun Dhawan sharing a picture of him with the flag, wrote in Hindi which further translated into English reads as, “80 years of independence After breaking the chains of slavery,Today we breathe freedom,Remembering those heroes,I say with pride that every human being of this country is. My India is great!”

Ravi Kishan shared a picture from the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort.

He wrote, “Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day!

On this glorious day of Independence Day, we salute the brave sons who sacrificed their lives and gave us freedom. Let's pledge to fulfill the dream of 'Developed India' of Hon'ble Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi ji and unite and take the country and state to new heights. #IndependenceDay #independenceday2026

Ram Charan wrote, “Happy Independence Day to every Indian. Proud to be a part of this incredible nation. Jai Hind.”

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media account and wrote, “T 5825 - The day of freedom; an auspicious day of congratulations! Vande Mataram !!!”

Maniesh Paul wrote, “Whenever the hard times came our way,We stood together, come what may... From the days we held back in fear,We found our courage, year by year...The past has passed, the time has flown,A brighter future is ours to own...We’re still learning, we’ll grow stronger.Building a better India together...With hope in our hearts and dreams in our eyes,We’ll rise together reaching new heights...For every dream and every new dawn,We’ll keep moving forward, together as one...Happy Independence Day!”

Karisma Kapoor shared, “Independence Day always makes me reflect on how beautifully diverse our country is. What makes me especially proud is witnessing the incredible talent India has to offer. As a part of India’s Best Dancer Season 5, I get to see young dancers from different parts of the country bring their unique stories, cultures, and emotions to the stage. It’s truly inspiring to see this generation express themselves so fearlessly. This Independence Day, I wish everyone strength and power, and hope we continue to grow together with pride, unity, and love for our country”

Jaaved Jaaferi who is seen as a co-judge with the actress on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, added, “Independence Day is not just about celebrating our freedom, but also remembering the responsibility that comes with it. India has always been a land of diverse cultures, languages, traditions and artistic expressions, and dance is one of the most beautiful ways of bringing all these colours together. On India’s Best Dancer Season 5, we are seeing that spirit come alive through our contestants. Their passion and individuality make me very hopeful about the future of Indian art and culture. Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day.”

Further, Terence Lewis highlighted, “For me, Independence Day is a celebration of the freedom to dream, to express yourself and to become who you truly want to be. As a dancer and choreographer, I feel fortunate to be part of a country where our art forms are so diverse and deeply rooted in our culture. On India’s Best Dancer Season 5, I see young dancers pushing their boundaries and expressing themselves with so much confidence. Their journeys remind me that when you have the freedom to dream and the courage to work hard, there is no limit to what you can achieve. Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day.”

Geeta Kapur also emphasised, “Independence Day always fills me with a sense of pride and gratitude. India is a country where every state, every culture and every tradition has its own beautiful identity, and yet we all come together as one. I feel that dance reflects this beautifully. On India’s Best Dancer Season 5, we are privileged to see contestants from different backgrounds bring their own stories and flavours to the stage. It is wonderful to see the next generation celebrating our culture while creating something of their own. Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!”

–IANS

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