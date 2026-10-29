October 29, 2026 10:17 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas made sure his tour was set up to be home for Karwa Chauth

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas made sure his tour was set up to be home for Karwa Chauth

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. PeeCee revealed via her latest social media post that husband Nick made sure his ongoing tour was set up to be home for the festival of Karwa Chauth.

Adoring Nick for adjusting his work schedule around the festival to make sure she does not feel alone, Priyanka wrote on her IG, "He can home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. (Teary eyes emoji) No one like my guy… May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth (Red heart emoji) (sic)."

She also shared a couple of glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebration with Nick and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

For those who do not know, Nick is currently touring with the Jonas Brothers, Joe and Kevin, on their 'Burning Up Tour All Over Again'. The North American tour is inspired by the group's 2008 'Burning Up Tour'.

Commenced on 20 August 2026 in New York and tour is expected to go on till December 2026, with several stops across the United States and Canada.

Earlier today, Priyanka treated her Insta Family with a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth preparations. The 'Barfi' actress flaunted her beautiful mehendi, dedicated to Nick.

Sharing a picture of her palm adorned with Mehendi, PeeCee added the text, “Piya ke naam ki.. happy karwachauth to all those celebrating.”

Priyanka added another photo of her mehendi and talked about the traditional practice of applying sugar syrup to help deepen the colour of Henna. “The question is, will the chashni work? IYKYK,” she asked.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 as per both Christian and Hindu traditions. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.

--IANS

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