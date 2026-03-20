Priyanka Chopra says “Mommy daddy days are my favorite” as she hangs out with Nick Jonas

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday evening, shared a sweet glimpse of her romance-filled time with husband Nick Jonas as the couple enjoyed some time together away from their busy schedules.

In a video share by Priyanka on her social media account, the actress was seen chilling and travelling with Nick as he drove their car on a sunny day.

In the video clip, Priyanka appears relaxed and stylish in a white zip-up outfit paired with smart sunglasses and a straw hat.

Nick Jonas is seen driving the vintage-style car wearing a navy-blue T-shirt and aviator sunglasses.

The actress is seen flashing a bright smile and looking at Nick with affection as he focuses on driving the car.

She captioned the video, “Mommy daddy days are my favorite @nickjonas.”

Despite their hectic professional commitments and their responsibilities as parents to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the couple seems to have sneaked out a little time for themselves to unwind and spend quality time with one another.

Professionally, Priyanka has been keeping busy with a number of global projects.

Recently, the Barfi actress attended the Academy Awards where she served as a presenter and grabbed attention with her elegant white ensemble on the red carpet.

On the work front, the actress is also gearing up for her much-awaited return to Indian cinema with the upcoming film, Varanasi, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu.

The big-budget project, which is expected to release in 2027, also reportedly features actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka has been juggling between the US and India, particularly Hyderabad, as she balances her professional commitments alongside family life.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at the 2017 at an after-party of an event and soon struck up a close friendship that blossomed into romance.

The couple, after dating for a few months, got married in December 2018 in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Udaipur. Their wedding included both Christian and Hindu traditions, celebrating their respective cultures.

Priyanka had also paid tribute to her late father during the wedding by embroidering his name on the veil of her white wedding gown as well as her red lehenga for the Hindu ceremony.

The couple later welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 via surrogacy.

–IANS

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