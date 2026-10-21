Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas perform Kanya Pujan of daughter Malti Marie on Dussehra

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer-husband Nick Jonas celebrated Dussehra with a traditional puja at home.

She offered a glimpse into their family celebrations with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The couple performed Kanya Pujan, a Hindu ritual in which young girls are worshipped as manifestations of Goddess Durga.

Little Malti dressed in an ivory traditional outfit and a red scarf bearing the words ‘Jai Mata Di’.

Priyanka and Nick were also seen washing their little girl's feet as a part of the Kanya Pujan on Navratri.

Priyanka took to her social media account to share a series of pictures from the celebrations, capturing intimate family moments as she and Nick participated in the rituals with their daughter.

In one of the pictures, Nick is seen sitting beside Malti during the Puja, while Priyanka joins them.

Another picture shows the couple with their daughter in front of their home temple, which is adorned with flowers and religious idols.

Malti also stole the spotlight in the pictures, with her traditional attire, tiny bangles and red religious scarf.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “May the strength of Maa Durga, the purity of our prayers and the spirit of Dussehra stay with us all, today and tomorrow and always.”

Priyanka has always tried to familiarise Malti with Indian traditions and spirituality. In August this year, the actress had shared a video in which she was seen teaching her daughter a verse from the Durga Saptashati.

Malti was seen attempting to repeat the Sanskrit prayer after her mother.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti in January 2022 through surrogacy. Their journey to parenthood began with a deeply challenging period, as Malti was born prematurely and spent around 110 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

In an earlier interview, Priyanka opened up about the emotionally difficult experience, recalling how she and Nick took turns staying with their daughter at the hospital.

The actor also had revealed that Nick would sing to Malti on his guitar, while she played mantras, including the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, Gayatri Mantra and Om Namah Shivaya, softly near her daughter's crib.

–IANS

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