Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares how daughter behaves in the absence of her father Nick Jonas

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a glimpse of what her perfect summer looks like. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos in which she can be seen enjoying the company of her loved ones and indulging in some lip-smacking food.

One of the videos in the carousel also shows her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas helping her out to remove hair clips.

The actress penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “These are some of my favorite things that happened during my few days in London, Having family time, watching @wimbledon at center court, the exquisite hospitality at the royal box, being included with some of the greats, strawberries and cream, Hyde park, espresso macchiatos. Here’s to more summer magic. PS: Check out mm in the 8th slide in the absence of @nickjonas. sound on PSS: happy birthday @mamadjonas & @siddharthchopra89 we love you”.

Earlier, the actress gave fans a glimpse of the pre-Fourth of July celebrations in the United States through a post on her social media account. The actress posted a nighttime view from her bed, looking out through large glass windows at fireworks lighting up the sky.

She wrote, "Happy almost 4th from bed", referring to the celebrations leading up to the Fourth of July, also known as the US Independence Day.

Talking about Priyanka and her association with the United States of America, it goes a long way. During her childhood, the actress lived in the US for a few years while staying with relatives and attended schools in Massachusetts, Iowa and New York before returning to India.

Years later, after establishing herself as one of Bollywood's biggest stars, she ventured into Hollywood. The actress has often spoken about having no qualms about having to begin her journey from scratch despite her immense success back home.

Her Hollywood journey began with her music career before she landed the lead role in the American television series 'Quantico' in 2015.

--IANS

aa/