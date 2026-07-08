Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives a peek of daughter Malti exploring airplane cockpit

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse into her travel diaries by sharing a heart-melting moment featuring her daughter Malti Marie, who was seen standing inside the cockpit of an aircraft, seemingly exploring the shiny buttons.

Priyanka shared a video on her stories section on Instagram amidt her travel from France to London. In the clip, a little Malti is seen standing right outside the cockpit and exploring it.

She looks adorable dressed in a red dress paired with a white sweater. Malti was seen sporting two adorable pigtails tied with cute bows.

The actress did not add any caption to the video.

Priyanka welcomed Malti via surrogacy in 2022 with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple had later revealed how Malti Marie was born prematurely and spent over 100 days in the NICU before coming home.

Nick and Priyanka had met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where he expressed his feelings for the Indian actress. At the Met Gala, the two made their primary public appearance as a couple, and in 2018, reports of Priyanka and Nick being romantically involved started surfacing on the internet.

The American pop star proposed to the Indian superstar for marriage on her birthday in 2018 in London, and the actress immediately said yes. It was in December 2018, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Talking about her film work, Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Varanasi starring South superstar Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

In addition to this, Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, was last seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

--IANS

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