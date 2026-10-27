Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her balcony decorated for Halloween and Diwali, calls it ‘Diwaloween’ season

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse of her beautifully decorated balcony as she seems to prepare to welcome the festive season.

Welcoming together the spooky spirit of Halloween and the brightness of Diwali, the actress aptly called it the ‘Diwaloween’ season.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka shared a picture of her balcony, which featured a stunning nighttime view, with warm string lights and cosy outdoor seating. The space was adorned with Halloween-inspired elements, including a giant spider decoration and hanging spooky accents.

The balcony also was lit with fairy lights set for Diwali.

Priyanka, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, has often shared glimpses of how they together celebrate their respective cultural backgrounds while raising their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Despite living in the United States, Priyanka has remained deeply connected to her Indian roots and religious traditions. The actress frequently gives fans a glimpse of the festivals she celebrates with her family, from Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi to Navratri and Dussehra.

A few days ago, Priyanka had shared pictures from her family's Dussehra celebrations at their Los Angeles home. The actress, Nick and Malti participated in traditional rituals, including a puja, Shivling abhishek and hawan. The family also performed Kanya Pujan, a Hindu ritual in which young girls are worshipped as manifestations of Goddess Durga during the festival of Navratri.

Nick was seen washing Malti's feet as part of the ritual and the little girl was also seen dressed in a traditional ivory outfit and wore a red scarf bearing the words ‘Jai Mata Di’.

In August, the actress shared a video of herself teaching Malti a verse from the Durga Saptashati, with the little one attempting to repeat the Sanskrit prayer after her mother.

–IANS

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