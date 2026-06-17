Priyanka Chopra calls mom Madhu Chopra her ‘Queen’, says she's 'aways leading the way’

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media account on the morning of Wednesday, to wish her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra on her 73rd birthday on June 17.

Priyanka shared a beautiful picture featuring herself along with her mother and wrote, "To the Queen... happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra always leading the way."

Priyanka's younger brother Siddharth Chopra also shared a heartfelt birthday post for his mother.

Sharing a family photograph from Priyanka's wedding with pop icon Nick Jonas on his social media account, he wrote, "Wishing the Mother a very very happy birthday. Your grace charm and resilience are most admirable. May you shine bright always as the star that you are. Love you maa. Have a great birthday."

For the uninitiated, Madhu Chopra is a physician by profession and has had a well established and successful medical career. She along with and her late husband, Dr. Ashok Chopra, served as doctors in the Indian Army.

Reportedly, she actively looks into managing Priyanka's work and also her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures.

Priyanka has often spoken about the deep significance and impact her parents have had on her life.

During an event in the USA a few months ago, Priyanka along with her husband Nick were clicked at the red carpet.

It was here while interacting with the press, when Priyanka acknowledged the importance of her mother along with Nick's mother while raising her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

Priyanka had said that it was because the grandmothers were hands on with their little girl which is why both she and Nick could completely focus at work without any worry.

Priyanka has often also spoken about the impact her father has had on her life.

In a recent post shared by Priyanka on her social media account, she fondly remembered her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, on his 13th death anniversary and also shared a series of nostalgic pictures from different stages of her life moments spent with him.

Priyanka posted a carousel of throwback pictures featuring cherished moments with her father, and along with the pictures, she penned an emotional note that read, "You and me dancing together always. Miss u dad. You're always here.. in every decision and every moment of life. Love you.”

–IANS

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