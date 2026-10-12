Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reminisces famous Parliamentary tussle between Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who can be currently seen in the reality streaming show ‘Rise and Fall’, recently got a chance to meet politician Lalu Prasad Yadav during the show.

A clip from the show has surfaced on social media, and it shows the actress recollecting a parliamentary speech of the politician where he told Mamata Banerjee that her demands won’t be met unless she raises them.

She told him on the show, “I watch all your videos. Sometimes I search your name on Instagram and scroll all your reels. I like you a lot. You look very funny. And your talks make me laugh a lot”.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was in the show for his son Tej Pratap Yadav.

She then recollected the incident from the Parliament, as she said, “They say that it is not right that the rail was asked for. They say that it was not asked for. They say that if it was not asked for, it will not be found. You are very funny”.

Meanwhile, ‘Rise and Fall’ features 15 contestants competing over 42 days in a game built around power, strategy, alliances and shifting fortunes. The contestants are divided between the Rulers, who control the game from the Tower, and Workers, who live in the Basement and fight for opportunities to move up.

Season 2 introduces an additional layer of audience participation, with viewers getting the power to influence who becomes a Ruler or Worker.

Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Gautam Gulati, Tej Pratap Yadav, Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani are a part of the show. The series marks Virender Sehwag’s streaming debut as a reality-show host

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

aa/