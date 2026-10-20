Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets emotional as Ekta Kapoor calls her the ‘real heroine' on ‘Rise and Fall’ Season 2’

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got emotional after producer Ekta Kapoor praised her gameplay on reality show ‘Rise and Fall’ Season 2.’

The TV mogul called her the “real heroine” and encouraged her to continue playing with confidence. With tensions escalating inside the Tower following clashes with fellow contestants, Priyanka received messages of support from Ekta, Abhishek Malhan and Eisha Singh.

Praising Priyanka’s performance, Ekta said she had been following her journey on the show and appreciated the way she handled different situations. She said, “Main tumhe ‘Rise and Fall’ mein dekh rahi hoon, and I want to say, kya achha khel rahi ho tum. Tum kabhi-kabhi calm aur composed hoti ho aur kabhi-kabhi tum unhe apni asli jagah dikha deti ho.” (“I have been watching you on ‘Rise and Fall’, and I want to say that you are playing so well. Sometimes you are calm and composed, and at other times, you show people their place.”)

Ekta also addressed the ‘Naagin’ tag associated with Priyanka, turning it into a message of encouragement. “Sabse achhi baat, agar koi tumhe naagin kahe, toh unhe yeh baat yaad ho ke naagin ka dassa paani bhi nahi maangta, and tum sirf bure logon ko dasti ho. So play on and win,” she said. “The best part is that if someone calls you a ‘naagin’, they should remember that a snake’s bite is so deadly that the person bitten cannot even ask for water. And you only bite bad people. So, keep playing and win.”

Calling Priyanka, the “real heroine," the producer added that she was rooting for the actress along with her supporters across the country. “To me and to all of India, you are the real heroine, logon ke dil ki, Balaji ki, meri aur Indian television ki. Win, because I don't know, or you don't know, how to lose,” she said.

Abhishek Malhan and Eisha Singh also extended their support to Priyanka, leaving her emotional as she received words of encouragement amid the ongoing rivalries inside the Tower.

Produced by Banijay Asia, ‘Rise and Fall’ Season 2 is hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. The show streams free, exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes released daily at 12 noon.

--IANS

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