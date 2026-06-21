Priya Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt on Father’s Day, says his values continue to inspire her

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) On the occasion of Father’s Day, Priya Dutt shared an emotional tribute remembering her father, legendary actor and politician Sunil Dutt.

Taking to Instagram, she reflected on his enduring love, values, and influence. She stated that his presence continues to guide and inspire her even after his passing. Priya Dutt shared a series of rare black and white photos featuring her family and wrote, “On Father’s Day, my heart is with two very special men My father, Sunil Dutt, whose love and values continue to inspire me long after his passing And my husband, Owen, who has been my unwavering support and a wonderful father to our sons One gave me the foundation for life, and the other walks beside me through it Both have been great fathers Happy Father’s Day.”

The first monochrome image features Sunil Dutt posing next to his wife, who is seen holding Priya in her arms. In the next shot, Priya’s husband is seen posing with their two sons.

Priya Dutt often shares posts remembering her father and paying heartfelt tributes to his legacy.

Earlier, on the birth anniversary of Sunil Dutt, she penned a heartfelt note that read, “Happy Birthday, Papa There are some people whose presence never truly leaves us, no matter how much time passes. You are that presence in my life. Every lesson you taught me, every value you lived by, and every act of kindness I witnessed continues to guide me every day.”

“Today, on your birth anniversary, I celebrate not just the remarkable life you lived, but the love, compassion, and humanity you shared so generously with the world. I miss you deeply, but I also feel grateful for every moment, every conversation, and every memory I was fortunate enough to share with you. Forever your daughter. Forever proud. Forever grateful. Love you always, Papa.”

For the unversed, Sunil Dutt breathed his last on May 25, 2005, at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, following a heart attack.

--IANS

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