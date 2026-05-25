Priya Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary: You continue to inspire us

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt's sister and politician Priya Dutt remembered her late father, Sunil Dutt, on his death anniversary on Monday with an emotional social media post.

Priya Dutt shared that her father's legacy is humanity, which was also his biggest gift to the world.

She shared that Sunil Dutt touched countless lives with his compassion.

Priya Dutt penned an emotional note on social media that read, "Some people leave behind memories. Some leave behind a legacy. And then there are a rare few, like my father, Sunil Dutt, who leave behind humanity itself as their greatest gift to the world. (sic)."

She confessed that her father taught her that the best way to express love is through action.

"On your death anniversary, I don’t just remember the actor or the leader people respected and admired. I remember the father whose strength was always wrapped in kindness, whose presence made us feel safe, and whose compassion touched everyone who crossed his path. You taught us that dignity matters, that helping others is a responsibility, and that love is best expressed through action. Your life continues to inspire not just our family, but countless people whose lives you changed quietly and selflessly. your values, your warmth and your spirit live on in everything we do", she went on to add.

The politician signed off, expressing her love for her late father.

"Miss you always, Papa. Forever loved. Forever remembered," Priya Dutt concluded.

Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata Dutt, and his elder daughter, Trishala Dutt, reacted to the post with heart emojis.

For the unaware, Sunil Dutt got married to Nargis back in 1958. The couple is blessed with three children - son Sanjay Dutt, and daughters Priya and Namrata Dutt.

Sunil Dutt passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack in his sleep on 25 May 2005 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. He was 75 at the time.

--IANS

pm/