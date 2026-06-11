Priya Bhavani Shankar on 'Irumudi': We took home a thousand memories!

Hyderabad, June 11 (IANS) Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar, who plays the female lead opposite actor Ravi Teja in director Shiva Nirvana's upcoming film, 'Irumudi', has now shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film and said that the cast of the film had taken home a thousand memories from the journey of making the film.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a series of pictures shot on the sets on a day the unit wrapped up shooting, she said, "We shot scenes, took home a thousand memories, collected a few inside jokes, laughed at things that weren’t supposed to be funny, and somehow finished a film. What a lovely journey this has been. @raviteja_2628 @mythriofficial @shivanirvana621 @gvprakash #Irumudi #WrapDay #MadeWithLove."

The film has been garnering attention ever since the makers released a glimpse video.

The glimpse video released shows Ravi Teja lovingly taking care of his daughter in the film. The child, it is evident, is in a very happy space with her father. However, the glimpse video hints at something tragic happening. As a result, we see Ravi Teja turn violent. He also takes to drinking. When his daughter urges him to quit alcohol, we see him become an Ayyappa devotee and wear the sacred mala to take back control of his life and kick the dreaded habit.

The film, which happens to be Ravi Teja's 77th film and was therefore being tentatively referred to as #RT77 until it was titled 'Irumudi', is being produced by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers.

The title 'Irumudi' carries deep spiritual significance, as it symbolizes a devotee’s sacred offering and surrender to Lord Ayyappa.

Ravi Teja, at the time of the film's first look being launched, had said, “Some stories choose you at the right moment in life. Feeling blessed to be part of one such story again, letting belief lead the way. Excited to begin this new journey called #Irumudi with @ShivaNirvana & @MythriOfficial Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa.”

Sources say director Shiva Nirvana has crafted a powerful script that fuses devotional depth, emotional weight, and mass appeal in equal measure. They further disclose that at the film's core will lie a strong father–daughter bond, that will offer Ravi Teja a character arc unlike anything that he's portrayed before. Besides playing a first-of-its-kind role, Ravi Teja, they say, has also undergone a transformation.

Sources also claim that the film promises well-defined roles for every character, adding richness to the narrative. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead, with Baby Nakshathra portraying Ravi Teja’s daughter in the film. The cast also includes Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira, and Swasika in key roles.

Backed by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, 'Irumudi' boasts a solid technical crew, with GV Prakash Kumar scoring the music, Vishnu Sarma handling cinematography, Sahi Suresh leading production design, and Prawin Pudi on the editing table. Shiva Nirvana has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues, with Naresh Babu P serving as script coordinator.

--IANS

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