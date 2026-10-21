Priya Berde lauds Madhuri Dixit for preserving her dignity in Bollywood: Proud to see Marathi girl make a big name

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Priya Berde praised Madhuri Dixit for the grace and dignity with which she has conducted herself throughout her career in the Hindi film industry.

She expressed she feels proud to see a Marathi girl achieve such success in Bollywood.

Priya shared her admiration for Madhuri during a special reunion with her ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ co-star Renuka Shahane on the reality quiz show ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’, hosted by Madhuri.

Expressing her admiration, Priya said, “I am a huge fan of yours. Your dancing, your looks, your presence in films, I love it all. Above all, I feel proud that a Marathi girl has made such a big name for herself in the Hindi film industry. That is no easy feat. Behind it are your hard work and all the struggles you have faced. And through it all, you have carried yourself with such grace and preserved your dignity so beautifully. Madhuri, I salute you!”

Priya also acknowledged the hard work and struggles behind the actor’s success.

During the episode, Madhuri also put to display her fine mimicry skills. She enacted the character of the famously animated, Bugs Bunny, along with legendary actress Hema Malini's quintessential style of saying, “Nahi”.

The episode also brought together the three actresses to revisit memories from their 1994 blockbuster ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

For the uninitiated, the film starred Madhuri as Nisha, Salman Khan as Prem, Renuka as Pooja and Priya as Chameli.

–IANS

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