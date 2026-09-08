Prithviraj Sukumaran's heartfelt wish for daughter: Keep loving life the way you do

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Southern heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his daughter Alankrita as she turned another year older on Tuesday.

He posted a picture of his daughter on his official Insta handle and said that he and his better half, Supriya Menon, are proud of the person Alankrita has turned into.

The 'Kaduva' actor said that his daughter has the ability to inspire others around her with her compassion.

His lovely note on the photo-sharing app read, "Happy birthday sunshine! Mamma and Daada are so proud of the person you are, and the person you are growing into. Your compassion for the world around you is an inspiration, and in so many ways, so many times, you’ve taught Mamma and Daada so many things about life by just being you! Keep flying high..and keep loving life the way you do! (sic)", along with red heart emojis.

Additionally, Supriya also used social media to wish her 'Ally Kutty' on her 12th birthday.

Dropping a string of unseen photographs of his daughter on her official Instagram handle, she penned, "Happy 12th Birthday Ally Kutty! Can’t believe you are so grown up already! Feels like yesterday when we brought you home from the hospital. You are a wonderful daughter and I feel like you have all the best parts of us and I don’t wonder where you get all that sass and talking back from! Stay kind, loving and empathetic for this world is truly a circus! Mamma & Daada are proud of the person you are and the person you are becoming! Love you so much!," followed by red heart, hug, kiss, and evil eye emoji.

Prithviraj tied the knot with Supriya on April 25, 2011, in a private ceremony in Palakkad. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter, Alankrita Menon Prithviraj, in 2014.

Supriya was working as a journalist covering Malayalam cinema when she met Prithviraj.

--IANS

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