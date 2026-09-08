September 08, 2026 3:58 PM हिंदी

Ashmita Bakshi reflects on the pressure on actors to maintain a perfect appearance

Ashmita Bakshi reflects on the pressure on actors to maintain a perfect appearance

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Ashmita Bakshi opened up about the constant pressure faced by actors to maintain a perfect appearance.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Ashmita said that she believes the industry has a place for everyone, as there are all types of roles available for all body types. She said that the only important thing is to be confident and comfortable in your skin.

She was asked, "Actors are often told to change their body or appearance to fit a particular role. How much pressure do you think such comments can create, especially when they affect an actor's confidence?"

Ashmita told IANS, "Sometimes, when you go to a producer or director, they may tell you that you need to be a little thinner. They may comment on different aspects of your appearance and say that you might get a job if you change certain things."

She added that the industry is a place where every character is different.

"In a particular project, you will find all kinds of actors — thin, plus-sized, dark, tall, fair, and everything else. There is a place for everyone," she added.

Ashmita said that what matters is where one sees themselves.

She explained by giving her own example. The '108 Base Hospital' actress said, "If I am a little healthy today, but I want to play a character that requires a very sleek body or a certain oomph factor, and I feel that I cannot achieve that look naturally, then I will have to work on my body and attitude accordingly."

Ashmita said that the era has gone when only a person's complexion or body type constituted the definition of beauty.

"Today, it is about confidence and talent", she shared.

"Unless you personally want to look a particular way, I feel you should simply be confident in your own skin," Ashmita concluded.

--IANS

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