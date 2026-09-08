September 08, 2026 4:00 PM हिंदी

Manisha Koirala pays tribute to grandfather B.P. Koirala, highlights his vision of ‘Rastriya Melmilap’

Manisha Koirala pays tribute to grandfather B.P. Koirala, highlights his vision of ‘Rastriya Melmilap’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala paid tribute to her grandfather and former Nepalese Prime Minister B.P. Koirala on his birth anniversary.

The ‘Dil Se’ actress remembered his enduring contribution to democracy, human dignity, national unity and the progress of Nepal. Taking to Instagram, Manisha reflected on B.P. Koirala’s vision of ‘Rastriya Melmilap’ highlighting his belief that Nepal’s strength lies in rising above differences and coming together for the nation. Sharing a couple of black-and-white photographs of her grandfather, the actress recalled him as a visionary statesman who devoted his life to the ideals of democracy, dignity and national unity. She also noted that his ideas, courage and vision continue to remain deeply relevant in the present day.

Manisha wrote, “On the birth anniversary of B. P. Koirala, we remember a visionary statesman who devoted his life to democracy, human dignity, national unity and progress. His call for Rastriya Melmilap — national reconciliation — reflected a profound understanding that Nepal’s strength lies in its ability to rise above differences and come together for the nation.”

“His ideas, courage and vision remain deeply relevant. May we continue to build the Nepal he dreamed of—with democracy, dialogue, dignity and Melmilap.”

For the unversed, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, popularly known as B.P. Koirala, was a key figure in Nepal’s political history, besides being a writer and revolutionary. He served as the country’s Prime Minister from 1959 to 1960 and was a prominent leader of the Nepali Congress, a social democratic political party.

B.P. Koirala was also the grandfather of Bollywood actors Manisha Koirala and Siddharth Koirala. He was the elder brother of former Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala and the younger brother of former Prime Minister Matrika Prasad Koirala.

Nepal’s first democratically elected Prime Minister, B.P. Koirala died of oropharyngeal cancer in Kathmandu in 1982. Before his demise, he had returned to Nepal following medical treatment in the United States.

--IANS

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